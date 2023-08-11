Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Dr. Hedo Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals a new Super Hero-inspired Leader card from the next set Critical Blow featuring Red Ribbon's Dr. Hedo.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This is the villainous Leader that plays opposite the Son Gohan Leader in the Super Hero-themed Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. It features Dr. Hedo on the front. Flip it over to reveal the superhero-obsessed Dr. Hedo, Admiration for Heroes on the Awaken side of the Leader. Hedo's love of heroism leads to his creation of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Hedo is manipulated by the Red Ribbon Army to create Cell Max, but Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are truly his favorites. They carry his love of heroism as well, which leads not only Hedo himself but also his creations to fight for the side of good. Dr. Hedo is the grandson of Dr. Gero and is seemingly even more brilliant than the original doctor.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!