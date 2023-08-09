Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Special Beam Cannon

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming expansion Critical Blow sees Gohan evolve to his Beast form and use Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The newly revealed cards today include:

Special Beam Cannon, Inherited Power: This is another horizontal card in a set that will likely be remembered for spotlighting this kind of card that was previously a rare occurrence in DBSCG. This card depicts the climactic moment in the latest film, Super Hero, where Gohan uses Piccolo's iconic move to deliver a kill shot to Cell Max. This is yet another card ushering Gohan's new form, Gohan Beast, into the hobby, which has also been a majorly notable aspect of this set.

Son Gohan, Ultimate Power of Legend: Depicts Gohan in his "Power Awakened" form, also known as his Ultimate form. This is the form he began using in the final act of the Buu Saga, which was, in fact, even more powerful than his Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 forms. Beast is an evolution of this form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

