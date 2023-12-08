Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: King Piccolo

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Perfect Combination ushers in new promo cards, including a King Piccolo card for competitive winners.

Exclusive cards revealed, available through competitive play packs.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block, is retitled Zenkai Series EX and includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at more promo cards coming out along with the release of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

King Piccolo, Aerial Battle is one of the tournament promo cards being given in packs during competitive gameplay. These cards will not be in packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination but rather these player-exclusive tournament packs. To the left, we see the standard version. To the right, we see the alternate version only available through opening a Winner Pack. Collectors usually obtain these through the secondary market.

