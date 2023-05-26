Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Two Garlic Jr. SPRs Bandai has revealed two more Special Rare cards from the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game set, Resurgence, featuring Garlic Jr. SPRs.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Garlic Jr. gets two Special Rares in this set. The first one is Garlic Jr., Eternal Life which shows the diminutive evil in his base form. The second card is Garlic Jr., Invitation to Eternal Darkness, which shows this lead villain of the Dead Zone during the climax of this Z-era movie, where he has opened a portal to the eponymous realm. Garlic Jr. is the son of Garlic, who never actually had a run as a villain in the series himself. The larger and darker form here is referred to in the official video games as "Super Garlic Jr."

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!