Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: GT SS3 Goku

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next expansion Wild Resurgence will feature Super Saiyan 3 Goku and Pan from GT's Baby Saga.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal the final regular cards that are inspired by The Baby Saga from Dragon Ball Super GT that will appear in Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Today's cards we're debuting are SS3 Son Goku, Warrior Savior and a Pan character card. Even though he was turned back into a child in GT in an attempt for the franchise to recapture the early Dragon Ball energy of young Goku, he was able to retain the same power and transformation abilities of the fully grown Goku. However, when Goku transformed into Super Saiyan 4, he would temporarily become an adult once again. Due to the electricity crackling around Super Saiyan 3 Goku here, I think this would be a fun card to pull as a parallel foil. Artist miki kudo illustrates a beautiful scene, but this departure makes this card unlikely to see the heights of, say, the Charizard V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

