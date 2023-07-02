Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Super Baby Special Rares

GT's Super Baby 2 and Great Golden Ape Baby get the Special Rare treatment in Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we focus on two Special Rares or SPRs from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Special Rares or SPRs are fan-favorite cards that are of a higher rarity than Super Rares or SRs. For reference, there are five Super Rares per booster box and two Special Rares. These are still quite readily available and are cheap in the secondary market in most cases, and are much more available than Secret Rares or SCRs which are seeded two per booster case of twelve booster boxes. Both of these cards focus on Dragon Ball GTs Baby. These cards show Baby after he had taken possession of Vegeta. The card to the left shows this character in his Super Baby 2 form. The card to the right shows Baby in his Great Golden Ape form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

