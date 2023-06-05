Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Super Baby SR

Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals two more Baby cards from Wild Resurgence, including a new gold-stamped Super Rare.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Super Rare from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

Yesterday, we gave a lesson on how Baby's possession works. Baby infected Vegeta's body in the first major arc of Dragon Ball GT, using the Saiayan prince as an ultimate weapon against the surviving Saiyan and then eventually the entire Z-Warrior crew and Earth itself. The Baby, Bitter Revenge on Saiyans Super Rare here shows Baby's design showing more through Vegeta's body as his power grows. Like all Dragon Ball Super Card Game Super Rares, this SR is gold-stamped with gleaming foil. The card to the right, Baby, Anti-Saiyan Murder Weapon, shows the character in its Super Baby 2 form.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

