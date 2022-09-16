Dragon Ball: The Breakers To Launch Beta On September 21st

Bandai Namco revealed this week that they will be launching a beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers this coming Wednesday. Along with some new images and a reveal trailer for Buu, we now know that on September 21st, players will get a chance to try the anime survival title. Players will band together to overcome a Raider as they find weapons and armor, as well as pieces to a time machine to go back and try to prevent that classic DB enemy from taking over or destroying the planet. Here's some added info on the beta along with the trailer.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is getting its first Open Beta Test starting September 21 at 6:00 p.m. PDT until September 25 at 1:00 a.m. PDT. During the beta, players can experience playing as the two Frieza and Cell Raiders or try their hand as the Survivor with the option to wear the Oolong and Bulma Survivor Skins. The Open Beta will be accessible on PlayStation 4 (compatible with PlayStation 5), Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X|S), PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Those that participate in the Open Beta will receive an in-game Oolong keychain accessory after the full game is purchased on the same platform and account they used for the beta.

When the game launches on October 14th this year, one of the classic antagonists in the Dragon Ball universe, Majin Buu, will be playable in Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Players can experience the shapeshifting character's various forms by turning Survivors into candy and absorbing them. Fans can also look forward to the newly revealed Farmer Survivor skin themed after the character from the opening moments of Dragon Ball Z, which will also be available at launch. In addition, players who own Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 can link Dragon Ball: The Breakers and receive in-game rewards based on their specific in-game achievements as a Raider or Survivor. A future update to Dragon Ball: The Breakers will grant players the ability to receive Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 rewards based on their in-game achievements. More information on how to link these two games together will be shared in the near future.