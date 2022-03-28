Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds Gets New Event

Square Enix has released a new update for Dragon Quest – The Adventure Of Dai: A Hero's Bonds as the game is getting a new event. The event doesn't really have a name, they're basically just celebrating the game's six-month anniversary from now until April 19th. During that time you can get in on a number of freebies such as new Treasure Hunts, 8,000 Blue Gems, and other rewards that will celebrate this weird little milestone they've chosen. Here's the full rundown of what you can do.

Half Anniversary Celebration Login Bonus: Players will have access to a Half Anniversary Celebration Login Bonus that will give a variety of perks, such as up to 5 Half Anniversary Free x10 Treasure Keys, for up to a total of 50 Treasure Hunts. Other login bonuses include up to 3,000 Blue Gems and items that aid in progressing players' teams such as Level-Up Challenge Tickets. Additionally, all players will also be gifted a further 5,000 Blue Gems as a celebratory present, meaning a total of 8,000 Blue Gems can be obtained simply by logging in to the game.

Transform with Draconic Rage: Players will have the chance to obtain equipment for the Puff! special move, allowing them to momentarily transform into a dragon and deal massive damage! This can be obtained in the Illustrious Hero & Puff! Treasure Hunt.

Train with the Illustrious Hero: In the new limited time-event Illustrious Hero's Training, players can train alongside hero tutor Avan. Completing the event will grant access to a powerful new 4 ★ soul crystal Avan (Illustrious Hero), that can be used to power up players' teams, as well as up to 30 Treasure Hunt Keys for the Illustrious Hero & Puff! Treasure Hunt.

Become a Martial Artist: In addition to the previously available Hero, Warrior, Mage, and Priest vocations, players will now be able to change their customizable Luminary Leader to a new vocation; the Martial Artist. This agile fighter is a master of hand-to-hand combat and can unleash fierce close-range physical attacks.

Receive Welcome Gift and Rewards: A "Welcome Gift" of 6,000 Blue Gems is being distributed to all new players, which can be claimed within 30 days of logging into the game.

Limited-Time 4★ Weapon Guaranteed Treasure Hunt: All players will have access to a special one-time Treasure Hunt that is guaranteed to give a powerful 4★ weapon at the cost of 300 Red Gems. This Treasure Hunt will only be available for the first 72 hours after first logging into the game during this campaign.