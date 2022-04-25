Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Returns To Puzzle & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment has announced the next Puzzle & Dragons event as Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai returns to the game. The event kicks off today and will run all the way to May 8th, giving you a chance to get some limited-time rewards and seeing some familiar faces. The game is adding in several new units like ★8 Dark King Vearn, ★7 Killvearn, and ★7 Matoriv, all of whom can join your party. As well as monsters like Dracky, Great Sabrecat, Mimic, and Green Dragon, which you can snag at the Monster Exchange. You can read more about the event below as you can download the game for free at the App Store and Google Play.

To honor his promise to the fallen hero Avan, Dai will vanquish the Dark Army, no matter the cost. All players that log in during the event will get Avan's Disciple, Dai as a bonus, as well as one free pull from The Adventure of Dai Memorial Egg Machine. His allies like Leona and Popp come to your aid to help defeat dungeons. If you're on the side of the monsters instead, Dark King Vearn makes his debut appearance, along with Killvearn.

Battle The Dark King: Push back against the threat of demons and monsters by slaying in four dungeons.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will give players a chance to earn Dragon Crest Medals which can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

The Adventure of Dai Challenge! gives players free pull from The Adventure of Dai Memorial Egg Machine as a first-time clear reward.

Master Avan's Special Hard Course! rewards the toughest players with Insignia of Avan for clearing all seven floors.

Valge Island All-Out Battle! is a challenging dungeon full of evil villains – including the dastardly Hadlar!

Tame Classic Monsters: Once you've earned some Dragon Crest Medals, take them to the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive monsters. Dracky, Great Sabrecat, Mimic, and Green Dragon are the newest additions, but you can also evolve your current monsters to unlock powers and level up your team.

Build the Ultimate Team: Dai knows it will take more than one hero to defeat the Dark King. Gather your team with special bundles.