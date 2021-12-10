Dragonite Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The Dragonspiral Descent event has brought quite a varied raid rotation to Pokémon GO. While the event is going strong, let's take a look at each Tier Three raid to help trainers bring their best efforts forth. In this raid guide, you will build a team to take down Dragonite and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it!

Top Dragonite Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Dragonite counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Shadow Porygon (Ice-type Hidden Power, Blizzard)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dragonite with efficiency.

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Porygon-Z (Hidden Power Ice, Blizzard)

Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Blizzard)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Piloswine (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dragonite can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Dragonite is an evolved form. Because of this, I recommend using Pinap Berries for the first few throws. This is because evolved forms offer increased Candy, so you can multiply that by catching them using a Pinaep Berry.

Shiny Odds

Draognite cannot be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!