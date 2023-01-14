Dread Templar Now Has An Official January Release Date Dread Templar has been in the works for a minute, but now the game will be released in just a couple of weeks for multipel PC platforms.

Fulqrum Publishing and T19 Games confirmed this week that Dread Templar will be coming out later this month for PC through multiple outlets. The game was originally released into Early Access back in the Summer of 2021, and since then has been getting improvements here and there as they build to the full version. Now we know the game will officially drop onto Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on January 26th, 2023. What's more, when the game does come out, the team plans to have more content released for it in the months to come, as you'll experience all-new content beyond the Early Access version. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom.

"Dread Templar is a fast-paced first-person shooter that combines elements from both modern retro shooters and classics from the 90s. You are a Dread Templar seeking his revenge deep in the evil realm. Explore the levels and solve puzzles to find hidden weapons and upgrades. Face hordes of demons and bloodthirsty fiends using ninja equipment, firearms, and infernal weapons that will make YOU the scariest thing in hell. Gain Dread Powers and customize your skills according to your playstyle, as they will help you in your battle against the dark forces.

Dread Templar uses elements from both modern retro FPS and classic shooters, such as fast-paced gameplay, dashing, headshots, and bullet time, so you can enjoy the old-school shooting games in a modern way!

Customize your weapon skills to fit your own playstyle and fight against the demon hordes.

More than ten types of weapons in the game, including katana swords, firearms, and infernal guns!

Explore side areas and secret places, solve interesting puzzles and get rewards.

Handmade retro art style – all elements in the game, including weapons, demons, and levels, are done in a retro pixel art style reminiscent of the 90s shooters.