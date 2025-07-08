Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: lvl374, Nidana

Dream Walking Simulator Nidana Receives a Release Date

Explore the dreams of a dreamer as they are happening, as the new surreal walking simulator game Nidana arrives this month

Article Summary Nidana is a surreal first-person walking simulator set within a mysterious dreamscape.

Experience a completely text-free journey, exploring geometric and abstract dream worlds.

Uncover hidden mysteries by immersing yourself in the fragmented dreams of the protagonist.

Developed by lvl374 and published by Playism, Nidana launches on PC via Steam in July.

Indie game developer lvl374 and publisher Playism announced a proper release date for their next surreal video game, Nidana. This is one of those games that the company releases that you truly have to ask what's going on, but you can't help but be captivated. The game has been described as a "dream walking simulator" where you will explore a world within the dream in first-person. Everywhere you go, you are seeing fragments of "her" dream, as you'll be immersed in a text-free journey that will plunge you into a world of geometric designs and patterns that will both be fun to check out and unsettling to explore. It will be up to you to navigate this completely abstract dreamscape as you attempt to uncover hidden mysteries without any help.

The visuals alone made us excited to check this one out, as they have gone to great lengths to make a two-color 3D world into a fun and unsettling landscape at the same time. Just the screenshots alone, which you can see here, make this one worth at least exploring. Enjoy the trailer for the game as it will be released on PC via Steam on July 28, 2025.

Nidana

This is an adventure game where you enter her dream. And yet, she continues to dream. A first-person dream simulator where you explore fragments of her dream. Immerse yourself in a text-free journey through a surreal geometric realm. Navigate an abstract dreamscape and uncover its hidden mysteries—all without a single line of text. There is no text whatsoever, only surreal geometrical spaces for you to explore. Immerse yourself in a text-free journey through a surreal geometric realm. Navigate an abstract dreamscape and uncover its hidden mysteries, all without a single line of text.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!