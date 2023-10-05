Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Black Salt Games, Dredge

Dredge Announces All-New Expansion: The Pale Reach

Team17 revealed an all-new expansion coming to Dredge, as players will be headed into the icy depths with The Pale Reach.

Team17 and Black Salt Games have revealed a new chilling expansion for Dredge, as players will soon be able to experience The Pale Reach. The crux of this new expansion is that you'll be making your way into icy waters with your boat, looking for creatures in the water that only live in the deepest of freezing temperatures. The content will be released on November 16, but for now, you can check out the latest trailer and read up more on what's to come here.

"Dredge: The Pale Reach is the first paid expansion for Dredge – the multi-award-winning cosmic horror fishing adventure. In this brand-new content, trawl freezing depths and traverse crystalline canyons as you explore a frozen frontier. Hunt for 11 new fish and crab species (and their aberrated counterparts) and follow in the footsteps of a doomed expedition lost to time. You'll be able to explore the treacherous ice fields to discover a mystery frozen under the ice. You'll retrace the steps of the last crew that came before you and unearth a story of bitter betrayal. Find some familiar faces and develop new equipment to navigate the area and profit from its inhabitants."

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth.

Dredge the Depths: Scour the sea for hidden treasures and complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities.

Study Your Craft: Research special equipment and upgrade your boat's capabilities to gain access to rare fish and valuable deep-sea curios.

Fish to Survive: Sell your discoveries to the locals to learn more about each area, and upgrade your boat to reach even more secluded locations.

Fight the Unfathomable: Strengthen your mind and use special abilities to survive trips out on the water after dark.

