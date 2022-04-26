Dune: Spice Wars Reveals New Content Going Into Early Access

Funcom has released some new details of what's in Dune: Spice Wars as the game was released into Steam Early Access today. The Early Access version will come with four playable factions as you get to try out a good chunk of the game and try a number of objectives, missions, mechanics, and other content out as they continue to work on the primary game for release this year. The team is in the process of finalizing a number of things such as multiplayer, more factions, and the main campaign. Along with the release we got new screenshots to check out and a little more info on the game as a whole, which we have for you down below along with the latest trailer.

Dune: Spice Wars, the real-time strategy 4X game set in Frank Herbert's legendary sci-fi universe, is now available on Steam Early Access. Publisher Funcom and developer Shiro Games are delighted to invite players to the unforgiving planet of Arrakis, where they will battle for possession of each drop of water and load of spice. Conquer Arrakis through political maneuvering, military dominance, sabotage, and wise resource allocation. The spice must flow, but as you struggle to wrest it from the grip of opposing factions, the planet itself threatens with coriolis storms and colossal sandworms. Lead the honorable Atreides, brutal Harkonnen, opportunistic Smugglers, or survivalist Fremen, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Specialize your faction by appointing various iconic characters as your councilors.

"We're all very proud of the current state of the game as we enter Early Access. It's the beginning of a journey, and the game is only going to keep expanding from here, with the help of valuable player feedback," says Shiro Games' CEO, Sebastien Vidal.