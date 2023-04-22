Dungeon Drafters Releases Gameplay Trailer Ahead Of Release Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Dungeon Drafters, as Dangen Entertainment will release the game this Thursday.

Dangen Entertainment has released a new gameplay trailer for Dungeon Drafters, as they prepare for the game's release next week. The trailer takes you into the depths of the game as we get a small four-minute sampling of the story, married with combat and some of the mechanics you'll be messing with. While it's not a complete picture, developer Manalith Studios does give you an idea of how everything will play out. You can experience the full game with it's released on April 27th for PC via Steam, but until then, enjoy the trailers below.

"Dungeon Drafters combines deck building and tactical battles, all wrapped up in a colorful pixel art mystery dungeon adventure with roguelite elements. Play as a young adventurer eager to explore ancient ruins on a quest to rid the world of evil and forbidden cards. Battle it out in turn-based combat with your spell deck to execute incredible combos that devastate the battlefield. Collect rare cards, discover treasure, rescue lost adventurers, then return to town to prepare for your next run. Dive deeper and work your way toward building the ultimate spell deck that will banish evil from the world forever. Players choose from one of six playable characters with their unique starting deck that guides initial play-style, adding different flavor to combat and strategy while giving the player an extra step towards building those archetypes. For example, the Mage starts out with wide-range magical attacks, "Flamering" and "Quake" while being able to turn enemies into frogs with "Hex," whereas the Brawler can throw enemies with "Fling" or trap them with "Binding Palm." Regardless of your initial decision, you may branch out and create any deck you want in the game."

"Players explore a wide array of dungeons ranging from Misty Grove Ruins, Magma City, Glacial Library, Lost Wreckage, and more. Once battle begins, the player and enemy take turns in strategic tile-based combat. The player has three actions points in each turn letting them move, play a card, or bash an enemy with a melee hit. Hover over the enemy to see their attack range and keep an eye on their next move so you can avoid danger or counter with a big move. Protect yourself with a "Stealth" card, create a "Barricade," jump out of the way with "Vault,' or turn a stationary item into a friendly monster with "Polymorph." Root an enemy in place then crush it with a stalagmite, or push one enemy into another for extra damage. Using the environment and creative thinking are key to dungeon survival."