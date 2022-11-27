Dungeons & Dragons Adds Context For Third-Party Support On One D&D

In the lead-up to the eventual release of the new One D&D system for Dungeons & Dragons, Wizards of the Coast has had to make some clarifications. For the past few weeks, rumors have been spreading that when they launch the new system, there will be significant changes to the Open Game License and System Reference Document, both of which a lot of companies and independent designers utilize to make content that works in tandem with D&D, but is not a D&D product. Which is why you often see a lot of products that say "for 5th Edition" or claim to be in their 5th Edition, when really it's just there to let you know it's a system you may be familiar with.

Several websites sourced a new video from Indestructoboy, who would go on to claim that the company was not going to create a new SRD for One D&D. Which, unsurprisingly, has ruffled a lot of feathers as it would suggest that when they transition everything over to the new system, a lot of people who create third-party material are going to be left out in the cold. ComicBook was able to get a response from the company in regard to the rumors, and while it has put some people at ease, others are a bit skeptical. Here's the quote they got from WotC.

"We will continue to support the thousands of creators making third-party D&D content with the release of One D&D in 2024. While it is certain our Open Game License (OGL) will continue to evolve, just as it has since its inception, we're too early in the development of One D&D to give more specifics on the OGL or System Reference Document (SRD) at this time."

On the one hand, it is pretty clear they will continue working with people to create content outside D&D. However since it's too early to predict how the OGL will work down the road, it has some hesitant that the company may limit who actually will be able to claim they have content that utilizes their system of play. We'll see how things shake out over the course of the next year, but considering we've only seen demos of what they have planned and there's no solid concrete system for what's to come, it's pretty safe to say that change will eventually be on the horizon in some fashion for those working to make content.