Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Receives A New Gameplay Trailer

Tuque Games and Wizards Of The Coast showed off a brand new gameplay overview trailer today for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. The trailer itself is pretty much a how-to guide in how to play the game, showing off all the mechanics and whatnot you'll encounter for the story. What's more, the team also announced they will have post-launch content for the game, with the first free DLC coming this Summer that will bring two-player split-screen couch co-op and new levels to the game. They will follow that up with a second DLC will this Fall as well as an expansion called Echoes of the Blood War.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons in an explosive action brawler filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam unchecked through Icewind Dale as invading armies of evil grow stronger every day. Now four heroes must beat back the onslaught of creatures and defend against the dark. Choose one of four heroes from best-selling fantasy author R.A. Salvatore – Drizzt Do'Urden, Catti-brie, Wulfgar, and Bruenor Battlehammer. Each has their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges.

Join up to three other friends and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos as you topple unstoppable monsters too powerful to go it alone. Dark Alliance pits players against some of the most legendary monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost giants, Beholders, White Dragons—muster the strength to defeat them all against insurmountable odds. Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons like never before. Explore the frigid and dangerous world of Icewind Dale as you defend your homeland from armies of abominable monsters.