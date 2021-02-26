Dungeons & Dragons Online Celebrates 15 Years With A Special Event

Standing Stone Games is celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons Online with some special gifts and an event. The devs revealed that from now until the end of the year, all you have to do is enter the code HAPPY15DDO to receive two free gifts: A 15th Anniversary Token and a 15th Anniversary Cosmetic Cloak, as you see below. What's more, they're going to party in the game until March 23rd with a 15th Anniversary party. We got more details on it here, along with a look at a rather demonic cake!

A 15th Anniversary Token that can be used to select a named raid item from certain raids for your character! The 15th Anniversary Token is Bound to Account, while all of the items received are Bound to Character. Make sure to redeem the coupon code on the game world where you wish to receive the item! The raid item turn in token is named Dungeons & Dragons Online 15th Anniversary Token and to use it you go talk to the Anniversary Djinn at the entrance to the Anniversary Dungeon in House Phiarlan. He'll offer you any of the select raid items using your token as an ingredient in a barter box. A free 15th Anniversary cosmetic cloak! The cloak is Bound to Account, and will be delivered to every future character created on that account.

Every year for our anniversary players get an opportunity to celebrate (and fight with) some member of the game development team in House Phiarlan! Expect lots of fun in-jokes and references to quests throughout DDO's history. Running the challenge gets you Party Favors that can be turned in for great rewards with Tolero outside of the party event! This year the reward list includes a new Red Crystal Crown, a new Dretch Creature Companion, and the 13 Eberron House Cloaks given away in a prior anniversary!