Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Starter Set At Target

Wizards of the Coast has released a brand new Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set for new players exclusively sold at Target. The set is called Dragons of Stormwreck Isle and comes with everything you need to run a first-time campaign for players who have never tackled a D&D game before. This isn't the first Starter Set the company has made for 5E, but it definitely has one of the more interesting adventures as you are encountering a dragon in a very particular location, and it serves as a nice jumping-off point for more adventures in case the crew decides to carry on. The set is available exclusively at Target for $20 right now. We have more info on it below letting you know everything inside the box.

Everything you need to start your D&D journey is packaged up in one convenient box. After choosing a character sheet from five recognizable heroes like the paladin or the wizard, players will be ready to jump into uncovering the secrets of Stormwreck Isle. Beginning players and Dungeon Masters will find guidance in the rulebook and adventure as well as links to a suite of online video tutorials that will make starting that first session of Dungeons & Dragons full of nothing but adventure and laughter. Educators have long touted the ways D&D teaches math, reading comprehension, social skills, and problem-solving with a diverse group of players. Wizards is hoping to make the game accessible to more with the release of Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.

"From the inception of this product, we really had one major goal of creating an introductory experience that was suitable for folks playing and Dungeon Mastering for the very first time," said D&D Team product manager, Natalie Egan. "With the streamlined rulebook, ready-to-play characters, easy-to-prep adventure, along with all the additional learn-to-play resources specific to this set, we're making onboarding new players easier than ever! If you've never played or even heard of Dungeons & Dragons before, THIS is the best, easiest way to get you started. Dragons of Stormwreck Isle is a blast of an adventure that is sure to delight our fans, whether it's their first time or 101st time playing D&D."