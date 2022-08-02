Dungeons & Dragons Reveals More On Spelljammer: Adventures In Space

Wizards of the Coast has revealed more details for their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons release of Spelljammer: Adventures In Space. Originally announced a few months ago during D&D Direct, this will be WotC's first official venture into the famous edition of the game that hasn't had a proper expansion since the early '90s. The company will be releasing three books together as a set, not as individual pieces, as you can see here. These three books are meant to be used together, and when you count up the pages, they equal about one of the regular campaign books. Only this way, they have been divided up to introduce the world, give context for what's in it, and provide an adventure for you to run as a starting point. Plus, you'll be able to get a special DM's screen and map of the classic asteroid city, The Rock Of Bral.

As usual, there will also be a special edition for those who truly wish to collect the series that will only be available at game stores and hobby shops. With artwork from Hydro74 that lovingly covers all three titles and the box, with special artwork for the DM's screen. Both of these will release on August 16th, 2022. As far as the content goes, in a special press briefing, we got to hear about many of the pieces to this and how it came together. This version of Spelljammer is based on the original version, much like 5E has adapted a lot of the Forgotten Realms. However, it has put the adventures in the Astral Sea rather than the deepest reaches of space, giving players a more tangible link to the current world.

The game will also have some new and familiar creatures added to the mix, as Astral Elves are basically the D&D version of Star Trek's Vulcans, and Plasmoids are akin to Odo from Deep Space Nine. Not to mention the return of the Giff, which is essentially a race of talking hippos who tend to act more distinguished. There's a bit of a mix of old and new in here, so old-school fans who have played the original (like myself) will find something familiar, while new fans who have never seen or heard of this before will be able to start fresh and experience what has affectionately been called "Dungeons & Dragons in space" with everything they need to get started. We'll have a lot more to say when we get our hands on the set in the weeks to come.