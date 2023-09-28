Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dwerve, Electronic Sheep Games, Half Human Games

Dwerve Confirmed For Switch & Epic Games Store Release Next Month

After being on Steam for over a year, it was confirmed that Dwerve will be released for the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in October.

Indie game publisher Half Human Games and developer Electronic Sheep Games revealed their dungeon crawler Dwerve is coming to the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. The game has already been released for PC via Steam over a year ago, as players take on the role of a brave tinkerer who dives deep into various caves, arming themselves with turrets to take on all sorts of creatures roaming beneath the surface. The game has done pretty well for itself over the past year, and now it will expand its audience to two new platforms. As far as we can tell, the new version will contain all of the updates and upgrades released since the original launch. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the game will launch on October 12, 2023.

"Dwerve is a tower defense dungeon crawler RPG where you play as a young dwarf tinkerer who adventures into a ruined kingdom and unearths the lost technologies of the ancient warsmiths: turrets and traps. These are the only weapons that can protect the dwarves from Witch-Queen Vandra and her army of bloodthirsty trolls and monstrous creatures hellbent on conquering the surface. An epic action adventure with tower defense combat! Dungeon crawl through a ruined kingdom, fending off hordes with turrets and traps! Punch them into pits! Pull them into spinblades! Zap and burn them!"

Tower defense combat! Build turrets and traps to fend off swarms of monsters!

Build turrets and traps to fend off swarms of monsters! Dungeon crawling! Explore a ruined kingdom brimming with hidden secrets and puzzles!

Explore a ruined kingdom brimming with hidden secrets and puzzles! Upgrade your turrets and traps! Each has its own upgrade tree with 100+ upgrades in all!

Each has its own upgrade tree with 100+ upgrades in all! Fight epic boss battles! Use strategy, wit, and fast reflexes to outmaneuver massive monsters!

Use strategy, wit, and fast reflexes to outmaneuver massive monsters! Discover powerful artifacts! Dragonfire Boots, Lionheart Shield, Gurrakk's Hammer, and more!

Dragonfire Boots, Lionheart Shield, Gurrakk's Hammer, and more! Embark on an adventure! Meet friends, travel throughout the mountain, and stop the Witch-Queen!

