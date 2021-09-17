Dying Light Releases New Animated Trailer For Nintendo Switch

Dying Light 2 may be delayed, but the original is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch with a special Platinum Edition. This trailer basically promotes the idea of being able to parkour everywhere you'd like while still being in a zombie wasteland of our own design. Nothing here for gameplay or features, just a quick short to remind you the game is on the way. While it may not have a release date yet, Nintendo Switch fans will be getting the most complete version of the game possible with everything they've ever created for it in a single package. You can enjoy the latest trailer below while we wait to find out when we'll get the game.

A first-person action survival game set in a post-apocalyptic open-world overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Roam a city devastated by a mysterious virus epidemic. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected. Dying Light was published in 2015 and has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. From the creators of hit titles Dead Island and Call of Juarez. Winner of over 50 industry awards and nominations. The game whose uncompromising approach to gameplay set new standards for first-person zombie games. Still supported with new content and free community events years after the release. Still supported with new content and free community events years after the release. Play the legendary first-person action survival game on the go for the first time ever. Roam a city overrun by flesh-hungry zombies. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, and face hordes of the infected. Survive in a city beset by a zombie virus! Discover the hard choice you will have to make on your secret mission. Will loyalty to your superiors prove stronger than the will to save the survivors? The choice is yours…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light on Nintendo Switch | The Next Level of Freedom (https://youtu.be/E-5NfesI6T0)