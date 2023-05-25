Dynopunk Officially Releases For PC Platforms Today 101XP has finally released Dynopunk on PC this morning, as the casual dino-infused adventure title has you living out your mechanic dreams.

Indie game developer Tomato Fantasy Games and publisher 101XP has released their latest game Dynopunk for Steam this morning. The game had been teased since last Fall, and even had a free demo during Steam Next Fest back in February. Now the game is fully available for anyone to play on Steam right now. We got more info on the casual dino adventure game below.

"An exciting arcade repair shop sim, Dynopunk creates a unique world where every character has a unique personality, background, and goals. By having meaningful conversations, offering beverages, and fixing (or breaking) gadgets, you can influence your customers' emotions and determine their future. Jokes, easter eggs, and references to popular culture scattered throughout the game make the story engaging and fun to play."

Influence the plot: Experience a branching story with plenty of choices, driven by conversations with the customers and the quality of your repairs. Synth-City is a huge megapolis inhabited by sentient dinosaurs, each with their own personality. The choices you make can change the course of their lives.

Fix gadgets in the face of adversity!: Profit-driven corporations strive to ban repair shops so that citizens would throw away their old gadgets and buy new ones. Yet the main character is undaunted by this policy. Get ready to take gadgets apart, find the problems, and fix them in order to get generous rewards from your customers.

Implement the quirkiest ideas!: In addition to superglue and microchips, pick up spray paint and stickers to decorate the gadgets in a style that suits the customer. Inspire your client to strive for greatness with a guitar sticker or set him on a path to romance by drawing a pink heart. The dinosaurs' emotions are in your paws!

Treat your customers to beverages!: Offer beverages to your customers' liking. A glass of cool fizz or a cup of hot coffee increase your chances of getting tips and striking a heart-to-heart conversation. Remember, your customers' emotions have an effect on the story!

Enjoy lo-fi music and pixel art!: Pour yourself a cup of hot tea, then sit back, relax and get immersed in the story while enjoying an original, '80s-inspired lo-fi soundtrack. Retrowave-style pixel art contributes to the mood of the game.

Personalize the environment!: A decrepit shop looks uninspiring? You can order a cleaning service, put up stylish posters, purchase a lava lamp or a fish tank with glowing fishes and other items. An organized space, and organized life!

Make the last T-Rex's dream come true!: The main character is a dreamer with small paws and a big goal. Chris strives to become the best repair-dino and build a time machine so that he can travel to the past and be reunited with his girlfriend. To make this dream come true, you will have to rely on the skills of a talking 3D-printer and Chris's own repair skills, because he needs money to purchase the time machine parts. The better the quality of his work and his rapport with the customers, the closer Chris is to his dream!

