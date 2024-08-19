Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EcoGnomix, Irox Games, Untold Tales

EcoGnomix Receives An Official PC Release Date

Delve deep into the wealth underneath your town with qa team of gnomes in EcoGnomix,, as the game will be released at the end of next month

Article Summary EcoGnomix, a mix of roguelite RPG and city builder, launches on PC on September 30, 2024.

Send gnome teams into enchanted caves for resources to grow your village and unlock upgrades.

Strategic turn-based gameplay with unique gnomes and unstable caves that require careful planning.

Progress with every run, gather resources, and build a thriving gnome village above the caves.

Indie game developer Irox Games and publisher Untold Tales confirmed the official release date for EcoGnomix, as it will be out next month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a bit of a mix between a roguelite RPG and a city builder, as you'll dive into the depths of the world as part of a team of gnomes, looting underground caves, caverns, and mystical cities, to name a few. All to bring back when you can to help make the world above you better while also getting upgrades. Enjoy the latest trailer, as the game will be released on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on September 30, 2024.

EcoGnomix

In EcoGnomix, you send a team of specialist gnomes on rogue-lite runs into a labyrinth of enchanted caves to bring back resources to expand your village above. Grow your little gnome-topia to let your expedition teams go deeper and deeper into the caves. Pick your team to gather resources, collect supplies, and fight off foes in strategic turn-based gameplay. But be warned, with each turn, the cave becomes more and more unstable, and ravenous bats pick away at your dwindling supplies. So, decide when it's time to leave and plan carefully. The deeper you go, the more supplies you'll need to stay and fight. So balance your resources, adapt your team as you progress through various biomes, combine various upgrades and units to create powerful synergies, and know that no matter how a run ends, you'll never leave empty-handed.

Build Your Little Gnome Village: Above the caves is where you will build your thriving little gnome village. Unlock new buildings to get upgrades and abilities, establish production chains for valuable resources, and build up a tiny economy to help your team of gnomes venture further on their adventures for riches.

