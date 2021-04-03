Pokémon TCG Product Review: First Partner Pack: Alola

Yesterday, the Pokémon TCG released the second First Partner Pack. This one focuses on the starters of the Alola region, including the Grass-type Rowlet, the Fire-type Litten, and the Water-type Popplio. Let's crack open a pack and see if this unique product is worth buying monthly as the Pokémon TCG continues to count down through the generations.

The Contents

The First Partner Packs come with three oversized cards featuring the Starter Pokémon of each generation. Last month, we reviewed the Galar pack and this month, we're cracking into the Alola pack. The next planned releases will focus on Kalos in May, Unova in June, Sinnoh in July, Hoenn in August, Johto in September, and Kanto in October. Each promo card is made to fit the newly released First Partner Collection Binder and is stamped with the 25th Anniversary logo. Each card is a replica of an already existing card featuring the Pokémon. As with last month's review, my only complaint is that I wish these cards featured their own unique set symbol and numbering rather than reprinting the original normally-sized card's set number. Since these are meant for binders, seeing that cohesive set numbering would've been nice. Still, that's a small quibble considering the quality of the products.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Last month's Galar pack included two regular-sized packs with Vivid Voltage and Sun & Moon. The Sun & Moon pack is also present in this month's Alola First Partner Pack but the Vivid Voltage pack is replaced with a pack of the latest expansion, Battle Styles. This makes this pack an improvement in my eyes, and seems to set the pattern of First Partner Packs including a Sun & Moon pack along with a pack of the latest expansion. I'd expect, then, that the Kalos and Unova packs will also have Battle Styles, that the Sinnoh, Hoenn, and Johto packs will have June's release of Chilling Reign, and that the final Kanto pack will have whatever new expansion is coming this September. If this is how it's going to play out, I'm quite pleased with these offerings.

Overall

These continue to be a fun, unique product to open and the addition of the two bonus packs makes it a terrific buy.