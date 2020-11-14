Electabuzz Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers

Tomorrow, Sunday, Novemeber 15th 2020 from 11 AM – 5 PM, is Electabuzz Community Day in Pokémon GO. With this complete guide, you can optimize on this event and also prepare for next Saturday's Magmar Community Day. Let's go!

Here are all of the features of tomorrow's Electabuzz Community Day in Pokémon GO, along with our tips:

Electabuzz will be appearing more frequently in the wild. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Generally, the most common desire here is to enough of the Community Day Shinies to keep at least one of each form. This is very easy with these new expanded Community Day hours, and can easily be done at home by throwing on Incense for the whole event and playing casually. For those wanting to hit crazy high numbers of shinies to compete with friends, going to a central area that is dense with Pokéstops is the best bet.

Evolve Electabuzz during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Electivire that knows Flamethrower.

You're going to want to make sure that you have a Shiny Electabuzz with great IVs to turn into a Shiny Electivire with Flamethrower. If you have any friends that you've gone Lucky with, setting up a Lucky Trade is always a great idea for Community Day. Now, while you can make only one Special Trade a day, it's also a great idea to plan to swap non-Shiny Electabuzz with a friend until you get a good Lucky Electabuzz.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

Honestly, this is one of the Pokémon GO bonuses that is easy to forget about once you get rolling, so take your snapshots early for those Electabuzz photobombs. One thing, though. It's easy to just grind these out, but if you turn on Niantic AR+ and set up your photo nicely, it ends up being more fun and rewarding.

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Electabuzz Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Fast TM, three Super Incubators, three Incense, and 30 Ultra Balls.

If you need an Elite Fast TM, this is a good option. If not, this box is very easy to skip. Niantic hasn't done much to make these Community Day Boxes more alluring in Pokémon GO, so we definitely don't highly recommend these.

Event-exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks will be available! By completing Timed Research tasks, you'll be able to earn Sinnoh Stones and other items.

The Timed Research will be a free questline that offers less than the Special Research (more on that below), so even those who don't pay will be able to pull in Sinnoh Stones. Just do yourself a favor and set alarms for the end of the end. You have two hours afterward to evolve it up, but it's too easy to lose track of time.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Electabuzz Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Electric for Electabuzz.

We just did a whole breakdown over whether or not this ticket is worth it for Pokémon GO trainers, which you can read here.

Elekid will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Bonuses 1/4: Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Now, this is our biggest tip. Ahead of the event, stock up on 10KM Eggs and 12KM Eggs. Do not incubate them. When the event starts, incubate a full set and throw on a Star Piece. You will shower in Stardust and these will hatch very quickly. Once those are hatched, don't open any Gifts and only spin Stops and Gyms to get 2KM Eggs. If you're out there walking, you should be able to get a good amount of Shiny Elekid by grinding out these 2KMs.

Happy Community Day, fellow Pokémon GO trainers, and good luck.