Elgato Launches A New Line Of Light Strips & Wave Panels

Elgato revealed a couple of new products this week as they are now offering streamers and gamers wave panels and light strips. First off, the light strips are an app-controlled strip of LED lights with a wide range of colors to choose from that you can set up on practice ally any surface. Even controllable from the company's own Stream Deck if you so desire. So if you're just a regular gamer looking to space the room up, attach it to the desk and other gear to glow. If you're a streamer, it makes for a great decoration in the background. Meanwhile, the wave panels are a fun design to a practical feature as they are two-layer foam construction to reduce room echo and reverberation. They're both easy to mount and fun to design them as you can choose any pattern you wish to make with the hexagon design. You can read a bit more on both below and check out pricing at the links above.

Elgato Light Strip shines with 108 total RGBWW LEDs, including dedicated warm and cold white LEDs to deliver a wider color and temperature range than RGB or RGBW LEDs. With a thin profile that's flexible for bending and strong tesa adhesive backing that adheres to most surfaces, it's easy to fit Elgato Light Strip into your existing workspace or studio. Fully dimmable and capable of outputting up to 2,000 lumens in color temperatures from 3,500-6,500K, Light Strip can be controlled via a free companion app for Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android. Like most Elgato products, deep integration with Elgato Stream Deck enables instant lighting control and advanced audio-visual automation at the tap of a key. Elgato Wave Panels optimize the audio quality of live broadcasts and recordings while enhancing room aesthetics. Dual density foam construction helps reduce echo and reverberation for an excellent broadcast and listening experience. A hexagonal profile and proprietary EasyClick Frames allow Wave Panels to be easily connected together to create unique constellations, while the included tesa adhesive strips and optional screws plus wall anchors permit easy mounting, removal, and relocation. Available in multiple colors that can be mixed and matched to further personalize your setup, Wave Panels enable you to fine-tune your space for a more professional sound and feel.