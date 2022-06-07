Endling – Extinction Is Forever To Be Released In July

HandyGames and developer Herobeat Studios have a formal release date for Endling – Extinction Is Forever as the game will come out in July. This is a rather cute but also challenging game as you are a mother fox who is tending to her three young pups out in the wild. You will need to deal with many challenges both created by man and nature, looking for a place to survive without being hurt or killed. The game is set to be released on July 19th, 2022, for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. Until that time, please enjoy the latest trailer below as it gives you a sample of what's to come.

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race, like it, day after day corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment. Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive. Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next movement carefully since it could be the last for you and your pups. Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.

Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming the prey.

Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

Bring your pups to the last safe place where humans cannot harm them.

Care for your kits, feed them, and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.