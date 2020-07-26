Enigma Week Unlocked at Pokémon GO Fest 2020

Following news that Dragon Week has been unlocked by Pokémon GO Fest 2020 players, Niantic has announced that Enigma Week has now been unlocked as well. This event, one part of three weeks dubbed "Ultra Unlock," is a week-long series of in-game bonuses, raids, and Pokémon spawns that players were tasked with earning through a series of tasks at GO Fest 2020 this weekend. Here's everything trainers need to know to prepare for Enigma Week and the release of Shiny Deoxys.

DATE: Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Mysterious & Powerful Pokémon In Raids, Wild, Eggs For Enigma Week

It's a little vague, but Niantic is essentially gathering Pokémon that are either Psychic-type, Fairy-type, or just a little weird as their event spawns for Enigma Week. Wild spawns are all fairly common, consisting of Staryu (shiny release), Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, and Bronzor, with the new addition of Elgyem, who makes its in-game debut for the first time. The eggs are similar, but with Cleffa (Clefairy's pre-evolution) hatching from gift eggs. Most notable this week is Unown, as we previously reported, making its debut in raids for Enigma Week.

OUR TIP: Raid Unown as much as possible. Unown is a Pokémon species that takes the shape of every letter in the alphabet, as well as a few symbols. Niantic has used Unown to spell special words with its spawns at events, and this incredibly rare Pokémon has been almost impossible to find outside of these ticketed Safari Zones and GO Fests. With the shiny form of Unown released at GO Fest 2020, this is the first chance that many players will have to get this Pokémon in their Dex. Raid, and raid hard enough to show Niantic the value of making such a Pokémon more readily available to trainers.

Deoxys In "Legendary" Raids

Deoxys has four "formes" in Pokémon GO but, for its official shiny release, Niantic decided not to overwhelm players and planned for a week of just its Normal Forme in raids.

OUR TIP: Deoxys isn't tradable. Unless that changes, the Deoxys that trainers catch in raids are the only ones they will be able to achieve. We don't recommend trainers power up Deoxys yet, because Niantic has previously shown that they can remove restrictions in the code. Mythical Pokémon in general were once not-transferrable, but now Deoxys and Darkrai can be transferred. It may be a while off, but it isn't too daring to predict, as Deoxys raids become more common, that Niantic will allow Pokémon GO trainers to trade them in hopes of getting a Lucky Deoxys.

Stay tuned during Enigma Week for a complete Normal Forme Deoxys Raid Guide.