Entei, Suicune, & Raikou Return To Raids In Pokémon GO

Finally, the Legendary Beasts of Johto will return to Pokémon GO. Here are the full details of the next set of raids once Kyogre and Groudon leave the game next Tuesday morning.

Niantic announced on the official Pokémon GO blog:

Entei will be appearing in five-star raids from Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Raikou will be appearing in five-star raids from Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Suicune will be appearing in five-star raids from Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

These three have been absent from raids for a long time, to say the least. Their last Pokémon GO feature was in September 2019 during the Ultra Bonus week. After that, Shadow versions of these Pokémon were featured as part of the monthly Giovanni Special Research, but they were absent from raids all through 2020, leaving newer trainers with no chance outside of trading to obtain these Shinies.

While you can look forward to complete raid guides for each of these species, here are a few Pokémon that you should be powering up for your counters teams:

Entei: Rampardos, Kyogre, Rhyperior, Kingler, Terrakion, Swampert, Garchomp, Feraligatr. Good Shadow choices are Swampert, Tyranitar, Gyarados, Omastar, Aerodactyl, Mewtwo. The best Mega to use is Mega Blastoise.

Raikou: Rhyperior, Excadrill, Garchomp, Groudon, Landorus, Krookodile, Rhydon, Mamoswine, Regigigas, Golurk, Donphan, and Golem. Good Shadow choices are Mewtwo, Flygon, and Swampert. The best Mega to use is Mega Gengar, but it is only the 16th best counter, so it not worth the cost of the Mega Evolution for this use.

Suicune: Zekrom, Electivire, Raikou, and Zapdos. Good Shadow choices are Raikou, Zapdos, Magnezone, Torterra, Venusaur, Victreebel, and Exeggutor. The best Megas to sue are Venusaur and Ampharos.

Good luck as you prep your counters, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!