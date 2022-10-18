Epic Games Announces Fortnitemares 2022 Arriving In Fortnite

Epic Games announced that they have launched their annual Halloween event in Fortnite as Fortnitemares has returned for 2022. This time around, players will be able to unleash their inner beast as DJ Lyka awaits your arrival at the Reality Tree, and will help transform you into a wolf-like monster. A werewolf? No, that would be too simple of an explanation. You're a wolf-like creature who has "wolf-like abilities." We got the rundown for you below from the company as the event will run from now until November 1st, 2022.

Howler Claws, Higher Senses

While taking a break from dancing to DJ Lyka's mix, step on one of the Reality Tree's Alteration Altars — where you'll be given the option to perform the Fortnite Ritual Emote. (Far from the Reality Tree? Fear not — altars can be found in other locations as well!) Once the ritual is complete, you'll be bestowed the Howler Claws. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities:

Wolfscent Ability

With the Howler Claws equipped, howl to activate the Wolfscent Ability, lasting a limited time before going into a cooldown. The Wolfscent Ability gives you tracking vision, repeatedly putting a mark on enemies in a nearby radius. If no enemies are in the radius, the Wolfscent Ability will immediately enter the cooldown. (Are you being tracked by tracking vision? Your sixth sense will let you know with an audible heartbeat, getting louder and louder as your hunter approaches…)

Slash Ability

Equipping the Howler Claws, of course, gives you… claws. But these claws are more than just really sharp fingernails. With the Slash Ability, show no restraint and perform a four-combo melee attack.

Air Slash Ability

Your claws make you able to air slash too. With the Air Slash Ability, perform a double jump that damages Fortnite opponents upon landing.

No Structures, Lots of Monsters

Horde Rush is back! But this time, the Cube Monsters have a trick up their sleeve — this is Zero Build Horde Rush. With your teammates, can you take down hordes of monsters, collect score multipliers, earn combos, survive at different locations, AND take down the Final Boss without the aid of building? Find out while Zero Build Horde Rush is available in the Discover screen until well after Fortnitemares ends (November 15 when downtime for v22.40 begins). That's right, Zero Build Horde Rush will remain beyond November 1 for a limited time. After Fortnitemares ends, look out for Horde Rush Quests you can complete for a special reward…

Confront Your Fortnitemares

You've learned about the upcoming Horde Rush Quests, but there are also general Fortnitemares Quests starting now! Among other things, these Quests will see you perform the Alteration Altar ritual, visit Fortnitemarish places like Grim Gables, and use unvaulted items like Candy and the Pumpkin Launcher. Complete Fortnitemares Quests to earn XP… plus some pleasant surprises. Two Fortnitemares Quests will become available daily over the course of 14 days. For completing five, you'll unlock the Everything's End Glider. For completing 13, you'll unlock the Chrome Cage Back Bling. And for completing 25, you'll unlock the Unmaker Pickaxe. The Quests will be available to complete until Fortnitemares ends on November 1 at 2 AM ET.

Fortnite Islands Beyond Paradise

Want to keep the scares going? Or maybe the party? Fortunately, in this year's Fortnitemares Callout, we challenged creators to design islands about frights, delights, or both. Check out the Fright and Delight row in Discover during Fortnitemares 2022 and browse some of our favorite map submissions!