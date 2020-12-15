Epic Games Details Fortnite's Next-Gen Upgrades

Epic Games has released a new update today into Fortnite, which will help upgrade the game for both PC players as well as next-gen consoles. The update was expected for a while now as v15.10 will introduce 120 FPS support for Battle Royale and Creative modes on PS5 and XSX, as well as adding a Performance Mode for lower-end PC's. Essentially designed to make the best of the best pop and make the game better for even the slowest and lowest-grade graphics cards on PC. You can read more of the notes direct from the company below as you can download the update across the board today.

Fortnite 120 FPS support (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) With the release of v15.10, we've added 120 FPS support in Battle Royale/Creative on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5! To play in 120 FPS, enter the Fortnite Video settings and toggle on "120 FPS Mode." Additionally, the max resolution on Xbox Series S at 60 FPS has been increased from 1080p to 1200p in all game modes. PC Performance Mode Smaller download. Better performance. Older PC specs have a new option for playing the game. Available in Alpha, Performance Mode is selectable through the in-game settings menu and offers significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU. For players already on low scalability settings or less powerful hardware, this mode will allow the game to run better than ever before and maintain a smoother framerate. With the launch of Performance Mode, players will also be able to opt-out of high-resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher installation options page. This will remove around 14GB of high-resolution content for a final game size as low as 17GB with all optional components removed.