ESL FACEIT Group Renews Multi-Year Esports Partnership With Intel

ESL FACEIT Group have renewed their long-standing partnership with Intel, as a new multi-year deal as been signed for their esports events

ESL FACEIT Group revealed a new multi-year esports deal has been struck with longtime partner Intel. The deal will have them continue working with ESL for the ESL Pro Tour and IEM events, as the two sides have been working together for 24 years. The renewal was announced ahead of the Grand Finals for Intel Extreme Masters Katowice and celebrated how the previous year had worked out with their partnership. We have a few quotes from all of the parties below from today's announcement.

"Intel has been a strong supporter of competitive gaming since the 1990s, and ESL and EFG have been essential partners in supporting the esports community throughout the decades," said Roger Chandler, General Manager and Vice President, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment at Intel. "With this new multi-year agreement with EFG, Intel is continuing its commitment to grow the industry, provide competitive opportunities, and support players with industry-leading Intel Core™ products."

"This is more than just a renewal, it's a strategic partnership that exemplifies the kind of collaborations we value most," said Rodrigo Samwell, Chief Commercial Officer, EFG. "Over time, Intel has become the most respected brand in esports because they've been with us, building this industry from the ground up. You simply cannot touch the pedigree that Intel has earned with the esports and gaming communities. Together, we're excited to continue delivering unparalleled experiences and celebrating IEM champions for years to come."

"Since joining forces 20 years ago, ESL FACEIT Group and Intel have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into a now billion-dollar industry, creating many of the world's most prestigious esports tournaments and setting the standard for stadium events," said Bastian Veiser, Director of Partner Management, EFG. "From supporting grassroots tournaments years ago to standing-room-only arenas now, this partnership has played a crucial role in bringing esports into the mainstream."

