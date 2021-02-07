ESL & Guinevere Capital Reveal League Of Legends Circuit Oceania

The ESL and Guinevere Capital revealed the new replacement league to the OPL with the League Of Legends Circuit Oceania. After Riot Games rather unceremoniously put an end to the OPL, a lot of players in the region wondered what options they would have to compete in a proper LoL tournament setting. Especially during a pandemic. The LCO will now move in to replace that league and give players and teams in the region a spot to play in. Starting on Tuesday, February 23rd, Oceania's top League Of Legends players will compete in a new format for the region, where over the course of eight weeks and 19 playdays, eight of the region's best teams will face off a double round-robin format, as all eight teams face off against each other twice over the course of five weeks, all live on Twitch.

The participating teams will be: Order, Pentanet, Chiefs, Dire Wolves, Legacy, Mammoth, Avant, and Gravitas. After the Regular Season, the bottom three will be eliminated and the top five will advance through to a Double Elimination Playoff happening March 30th-31st and April 6th-7th, with the finals on April 10th. The winners will be crowned inaugural LCO champions and earn a spot in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). We have a couple of quotes from the announcement below, but this is a major boon to the region to get a localized league again.

"Raise your koalas, because competitive Oceanic League of Legends is back. We're excited to build up the LCO and create the strongest and most entertaining League of Legends competition that the region has ever seen," said Peter Du, LCO League Manager and Senior Project Manager at ESL Australia. "This is a new opportunity for Oceanic League of Legends talent to step up and begin their pathway to the world stage, while playing in the sort of competition that every LoL esports fan wants to watch" "While it's been great to see Australia and New Zealand talent competing in other regions over the past few weeks, we are looking forward to having this region's homegrown competition back on February 23rd," said Dave Harris, Managing Director of Guinevere Capital. "It's taken a huge amount of work to get to this stage and we really want to thank all the players, teams, brands and fans who are ensuring 2021 is Oceania's biggest year yet for competitive LoL."