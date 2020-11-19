Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Cobalion

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Swords of Justice's current stint as the Legendary Raid Bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Cobalion's lore.

Dex entry number 638, Cobalion is a dual Steel/Fighting-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Iron Will Pokémon," this is what Cobalion's Dex entry says:

It has a body and heart of steel. It worked with iuts allied to punish people when they hurt Pokémon.

Cobalion is part of the Swords of Justice, a group made up of four Pokémon which also includes Virizion, Terrakion, and the Mythical species Keldeo, the last of which has not yet been released in Pokémon GO. Inspired by Alexandre Dumas's The Three Musketeers, each of the Legendary Swords represents one of the Musketeers with Cobalion playing the role of Athos, the group's leader. As a smaller Pokémon, Keldeo represents d'Artagnan, a late addition to the group. These four Pokémon have joined forces to protect Pokémon.

For fans of the anime, Cobalion only actually appears in the Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice film but is also referenced in the Pokémon: Twilight Wings episode The Gathering of Stars.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cobalion:

Black: This legendary Pokémon battled against humans to protect Pokémon. Its personality is calm and composed.

Sword: This Pokémon appears in a legend alongside Terrakion and Virizion, fighting against humans in defense of the Unova region's Pokémon.

Shield: From the moment it's born, this Pokémon radiates the air of a leader. Its presence will calm even vicious foes.