Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Golurk

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Golurk's current stint as a Tier Three raid boss, let's take a deep dive into the Automaton Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 623, Golurk is a Ground/Ghost-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. It evolves from Golett, also a Ground/Ghost-type, and both stages of this evolutionary line are genderless. Referred to as the "Automaton Pokémon," this is what Golurk's Dex entry says:

When the seal on its chest is removed, it rages indiscriminately, turning the whole town around it into a mountain of rubble.

For fans of the anime, Golurk has quite a few prominent on-screen appearances. It appears in both versions of the fourteenth Pokémon movie, in its standard form in White – Victini, and Zekrom and in its Shiny form in Black – Victini, and Reshiram. It also appeared in An Epic Defense Force, Meloette and the Undersea Temple!, Unova's Survival Crisis, Ash and N: A Clash of Ideals, and many more. The trainer Hapu's Golurk specifically has made multiple appearances in the anime.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Golurk:

Black: It flies across the sky at Mach speeds. Removing the seal on its chest makes its internal energy go out of control.

White: It is said that Golurk were ordered to protect people and Pokémon by the ancient people who made them.

Ultra Sun: Some say that ancient people invented Golurk to serve as a laborer. It follows its master's orders faithfully.

Sword: Artillery platforms built into the walls of ancient castles served as perches from which Golurk could fire energy beams.

Shield: There's a theory that inside Golurk is a perpetual motion machine that produces limitless energy, but this belief hasn't been proven.