Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the newly established connectivity between Pokémon GO and Pokémon HOME, let's do a deep dive into Meltan's mythology.

Dex entry number 808, Meltan is a pure Steel-type species that is currently listed as having an "Unknown" region of origin in Pokémon GO. This Mythical Pokémon, like most Mythicals, has no gender. Referred to as the "Hex Nut Pokémon," this is what Meltan's Dex entry says:

It melts particles of iron and other metals found in the subsoil, so it can absorb them into its body of molten steel.

Meltan is unique in many ways. It was first introduced in Pokémon GO and is also a Mythical Pokémon that evolves, which is quite unusual in Pokémon. Meltan evolves into Melmetal, which has become a staple of the GO Battle League. For fans of the anime, Meltan appears in multiple episodes. The lead character of the series Ash meets a Meltan in Show Me the Metal! and catches it in the episode Got Meltan? It combined with other Meltan to evolve into Melmetal in the episode Final Rivals!

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Meltan:

Shield: They live as a group, but when the time comes, one strong Meltan will absorb all the others and evolve.