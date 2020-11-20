Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Terrakion

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Swords of Justice's current stint as the Legendary Raid Bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Terrakion's lore.

Dex entry number 639, Terrakion is a dual Rock/Fighting-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Cavern Pokémon," this is what Terrakion's Dex entry says:

Spoken of in legend, this Pokémon used its phenomenal power to destroy a castle in its effort to protect Pokémon.

Terrakion is part of the Swords of Justice, a group made up of four Pokémon which also includes Virizion, Cobalion, and the Mythical species Keldeo, the last of which has not yet been released in Pokémon GO. Inspired by Alexandre Dumas' The Three Musketeers, each of the Legendary Swords represents one of the Musketeers with Terrakion playing the role of Porthos, the group's physically largest member… which makes a lot of sense. As a smaller Pokémon, Keldeo represents d'Artagnan, a late addition to the group. These four Pokémon have joined forces to protect Pokémon.

For fans of the anime, Terrakion only actually appears in the Kyurem vs. the Sword of Justice film but is also referenced in the Pokémon: Twilight Wings episode The Gathering of Stars.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Terrakion:

Black: This Pokémon came to the defense of Pokémon that had lost their homes in a war among humans.

White: Its charge is strong enough to break through a giant castle wall in one blow. This Pokémon is spoken of in legends.

Sword: It has phenomenal power. It will mercilessly crush anyone or anything that bullies small Pokémon.

Shield: In Unovan legend, Terrakion battled against humans in an effort to protect other Pokémon.