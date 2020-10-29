Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Yamask

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of raiding these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Ghost-themed Halloween event, let's take a deep dive into Yamask's lore because once the event wraps, it will be gone until October 2021.

Dex entry number 562, Yamask is a pure Ghost-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and evolves into the Ghost-type Cofagrigus. It has a Galarian variant which takes on the dual tying of Ground/Ghost, and evolves instead into a Generation Eight Pokémon called Runerigus. The original Unova Yamask is referred to as the "Spirit Pokémon." This is what its dex entry says:

Each of them carries a mask that used to be its face when it was human. Sometimes they look at it and cry.

In its debut in Pokémon Black & White, it was originally found in Relic Castle in the middle of Desert Resort in the Unova Region. For fans of the anime, Yamask appears in multiple episodes, as James from Team Rocket caught a Yamask in Battling For The Love of Bug-Types! Different Yamasks appeared in the episodes A Night in the Nacrene City Museum! and Raid Battle in The Ruins! Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Cresselia:

White: These Pokémon arose from the spirits of people interred in graves in past ages. Each retains memories of its former life.

Sword: It wanders through ruins by night, carrying a mask that's said to have been the face it had when it was still human.

Shield: The spirit of a person from a bygone age became this Pokémon. It rambles through ruins, searching for someone who knows its face.