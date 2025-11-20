Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: xbox, Xbox Partner Preview

Everything Revealed During The Xbox Partner Preview: November 2025

We have the rundown of everything shown off during the Xbox Partner Preview: November 2025 livestream that happened earlier today

Article Summary Xbox Partner Preview November 2025 unveils over a dozen new titles and gameplay trailers

Major reveals include 007 First Light with Aston Martin Valhalla and Vampire Survivors spinoff Vampire Crawlers

Standout indie titles like Echo Generation 2, Raji: Kaliyuga, and Reanimal bring fresh genres and gameplay

New expansions, horror games, and co-op simulators highlight Xbox’s upcoming and Game Pass lineup

Xbox held another one of their Xbox Partner Preview livestreams this week for the month of November, showing off over a dozen games that will be coming to their consoles and Game Pass at some point. Among the featured items include a look at the Aston Martin Valhalla in 007 First Light, the new spinoff of Vampire Survivors called Vampire Crawlers, a better look at the game Reanimal, and more. We have the full details from Xbox Wire for you here, and the video above showing off all the trailers.

007 First Light

James Bond is of course, synonymous with fast cars packed with wild gadgets, and 007 First Light plans to honor that legacy with the inclusion of what else but a slick Aston Martin. The trailer showed a first look at the Aston Martin Valhalla, a state-of-the-art sports coupé with a few "special" modifications (guns) built in especially for on-duty 00 Agents. It looks as though this car will become a much-needed sidekick to young Bond's activities in 007 First Light – and you can floor it over to our post to read more about the franchise's long-running legacy with iconic vehicles.

Armatus

We got a first look at the worldwide premiere of Armatus, a third-person roguelite shooter from Counterplay Games. The trailer introduces us to a mysterious event known as The Vanishing, which has ended the world. Armatus sees you become a masked warrior, summoned and magnificently armed, to defeat the demonic horrors wandering the ruins of Paris. Your motivations are a mystery for now, so we're excited to see what Armatus' narrative has in-store.

CloverPit

Gamble for your life (quite literally) in CloverPit, the roguelite where every spin contributes to your survival. Locked in a room with a slot machine and an ATM, you must play to pay off your debts and not be plunged into the depths below via a trap door. With a host of odd prizes and curious items that can trigger big wins, combos and boost your luck, every run ends up different and more compelling than the last.

Crowsworn

This stylish action platformer blends tight traversal mechanics with fluid combat manoeuvres, and we got to see a little more of it in action during today's Crowsworn gameplay trailer. The world of Fearanndal is under a terrible curse, and it's up to you to fight through hordes of monsters and unravel the mysteries of this forsaken land. Uncover secrets, upgrade your abilities, and enhance your loadouts as you progress through this gorgeous metroidvania.

Dave The Diver + In The Jungle DLC

Dave the Diver arrives on Xbox today! Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC players can dive into this deep-sea RPG and explore the Blue Hole by day, and run a thriving sushi restaurant by night. Its whimsical setting combined with a deeply moreish gameplay loop is an absolute must-play. We also got a look at In The Jungle, a new expansion that sees our titular marine hero Dave exploring solid ground, riding through jungle settlements, and doing battle against a fierce, giant crocodile.

Echo Generation 2

Developer Cococumber has unveiled a sequel to voxel adventure Echo Generation, and it looks interesting indeed. Echo Generation 2 is bringing back the first game's spooky, supernatural setting, as well as its explosive turn-based combat against cosmic horrors and raging robots. We're also seeing welcome inspiration from many beloved '80s and '90s action movies, including a Gremlins-esque battle sidekick.

Erosion

We showed the world premiere of Erosion, an isometric action game set in a stylish, western-themed voxel world. The trailer showed us a super interesting mechanic – when you die, you respawn 10 years later. In the time that passes, the world around you has changed, and other characters have gotten older, creating an urgency to find what you're looking for.

Hitman World of Assassination

The next Hitman World of Assassination Elusive Target mission is on the way, and it's a truly fantastic concept. This job sees Agent 47 tasked with hunting down none other than the alter ego Slim Shady, at the request of… yes, rapper, Eminem himself. In this world, the younger Slim Shady has become an entirely separate, violent entity, and our intrepid assassin is tasked with taking him out by the real Eminem, in fear that his own creation will come for him. We're truly excited for this one – pop over to our post for more insight into how Eminem's Elusive Target mission came to life.

The Mound: Omen of Cthulu

A team of explorers ventures deep into an unwelcoming land in this upcoming co-op horror game. In this new gameplay trailer for The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, the expedition arrives on a mysterious coastline shrouded by dangerous jungles and supernatural forces beyond comprehension. Inspired by the inexplicable (un)realities of H.P. Lovecraft's original stories, The Mound challenges players to work together and navigate shifting perceptions of reality to survive the horrors and uncover the treasures that lie within.

Raji: Kaliyuga

We're thrilled to reveal a brand-new sequel to Raji: An Ancient Epic, the multi award winning indie action-adventure title, set in ancient India. Set six years after the original game, Raji: Kaliyuga expands on the conflict, portraying not just a war among mortals but a cosmic struggle involving gods, asuras, and mystical forces. You play as Raji and her younger brother Darsh as dual protagonists that you'll control during different parts of the story. The sequel also makes bold new strides into a new genre, pivoting from the first game's isometric interpretation of ancient India, into a full third person action-adventure.

Reanimal

From the creators of Little Nightmares – Reanimal is a darkly inviting co-op horror where you play as a brother and sister on a mission to rescue their missing friends and escape their home, which is now shrouded in horrors. As the duo, you'll venture through a twisted world brimming with monsters and secrets. In this new trailer, we saw some new locations in this uniquely atmospheric setting, as well as some new gameplay mechanics that you'll use to explore and survive this harrowing adventure.

Roadside Research

If you've ever wanted to be an alien working undercover at a rural gas station, well, that's incredibly specific… and we've got the game for you. Roadside Research is a comedic co-op simulator where you'll do just that, with the aim of gathering intelligence on humans. Day to day, you'll be responsible for running the shop, stocking shelves, and appearing normal, while secretly conducting research on your customers. However, if you arouse too much suspicion, the government will show up, jeopardizing your Earthly mission. It looks like great fun, especially with friends.

Tides of Annihilation

Next up, we saw some incredibly cool gameplay from Tides of Annihilation, an upcoming fantasy action-adventure title inspired by Arthurian Legend. The trailer shows off an entire boss battle from start to finish, with protagonist Gwendolyn battling a giant winged entity, using abilities that allow her to shift through different realities to gain an edge in the fight. It's a mesmerizing scene, complete with cinematic moments to add more flair to the frenetic combat.

Total Chaos

From the creator of Turbo Overkill comes Total Chaos, a first-person survival horror brimming with mysteries to solve and monsters to kill/avoid/scream at. In this eerie, atmospheric world, you'll scavenge materials to craft makeshift weapons, and battle against horrific creatures as you unfurl a nightmare narrative. The gameplay trailer alone looks tense and truly unnerving, but fortunately, you don't need to wait to experience the horrors for yourself.

Vampire Crawlers

Poncle, the creator of Vampire Survivors, is back with a brand-new game announcement in Vampire Crawlers – a first-person, deckbuilding, roguelike dungeon crawler brimming with the developer's trademark chaotic approach. Many of your favorite familiar upgrades are featured – the bible, the whip, and of course, the garlic. It's a fresh, interesting twist on the Vampire Survivors look and feel, with that same compelling, "one more go" appeal we know and love.

Zoopunk

Take control of a ragtag group of sky-faring, traditional-weapon-wielding anthropomorphic animals in Zoopunk, a new action game from TiGames, and part of the universe introduced by the acclaimed F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch. This new trailer sees one character on the hunt for an enigmatic object called "Spark", before being captured by a rival group looking to take it for themselves. We also got a look at the fast-paced, third-person combat, which sees the characters pulling off different acrobatic moves and explosive abilities in battle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!