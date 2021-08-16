Evo 2022 Will Return To In-Person Play In Las Vegas

During the EVO 2021 event online this past weekend, organizers announced that EVO 2022 will be back in Las Vegas next year. What's more, the event will return to being an in-person event, and it looks to return to the single-weekend format as it will take place August 5th-7th. The company released the statement below along with the promo trailer for its return. Its a big boast considering we have no idea how things will be a year from now with the way the pandemic is currently still ongoing with vaccinations happening around the world, but it's a necessary step to get things back to some sense of normality.

These past two years have been challenging to say the very least, for many reasons. The world has never experienced the things we have gone through and are still going through to this day. We are grateful that we have been able to come together through our passion for fighting games and play with one another in online events.

While the feeling hasn't been quite the same as when we could all spectate in the event stadium, with roars in the crowd and energy in our hearts, the sentiment was still there for everyone. We all love these games and the way they bring us together through education, competition, and above all, fun!

We have been hard at work preparing for our return to Las Vegas, hoping that day could come sooner rather than later. Thankfully, the time has finally come for us to announce Evo will be back next year, on August 5-7 in 2022.

It has been a long time coming, and we know you all have been eagerly anticipating our next in-person event. We have been too! Thank you all for joining us throughout this year and for believing in what makes Evo, Evo.

We cannot wait until August and will be doing all we can to make it the biggest and best Evolution Championship Series yet. We've missed you, FGC. Let's make some noise for the moments we've come to remember and the history we continue to make together.