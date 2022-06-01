Extra Special Trades & Other New Bonuses Announced For Pokémon GO

The Season of GO begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at the Season's bonuses!

The complete Seasonal Bonuses of Pokémon GO will become active tomorrow. Here they are, along with our commentary:

Increased friendship bonus damage for Raids : This is great! It will hopefully help with things like Legendary Mega Raids, which are truly Tier Six raids above that of normal Legendary raids. I do see this as Niantic adding incentive to raid in person, and I see the idea of this as an additive bonus as a great positive.

: This is great! It will hopefully help with things like Legendary Mega Raids, which are truly Tier Six raids above that of normal Legendary raids. I do see this as Niantic adding incentive to raid in person, and I see the idea of this as an additive bonus as a great positive. Lure Module duration extended to one hour : This is another on-the-move bonus, which to me could be helpful for people who potentially do computer work near a PokéStop or for single-day events where people are walking around in one location.

: This is another on-the-move bonus, which to me could be helpful for people who potentially do computer work near a PokéStop or for single-day events where people are walking around in one location. One extra Special Trade per day : This is the best bonus of the Season. Special Trades are going to be in general more in-demand because of this, as it can be annoying to coordinate with a Trainer and meet them in person when all you can do is one Special Trade. If you're a night owl and meet near midnight, you'd be able to get four Special Trades in one fell swoop as the day ticks over.

: This is the best bonus of the Season. Special Trades are going to be in general more in-demand because of this, as it can be annoying to coordinate with a Trainer and meet them in person when all you can do is one Special Trade. If you're a night owl and meet near midnight, you'd be able to get four Special Trades in one fell swoop as the day ticks over. One extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon : Good!

: Good! Guaranteed XL Candy when trading Pokémon : This is great as well. Stop transferring those Larvitars and Gible, as swapping them this way will be able to help you build up XL for those rarer Pokémon.

: This is great as well. Stop transferring those Larvitars and Gible, as swapping them this way will be able to help you build up XL for those rarer Pokémon. Guaranteed gifts from PokéStop spins : I've never had a problem getting Gifts so I don't personally see this as a huge incentive. What do you guys think?

: I've never had a problem getting Gifts so I don't personally see this as a huge incentive. What do you guys think? Increased damage for Pokémon participating in Raids remotely : To clarify, this isn't increased from what we already had. Keep in mind that remote raiders are supposed to do less damage. This increased buff just keeps it as it was.

: To clarify, this isn't increased from what we already had. Keep in mind that remote raiders are supposed to do less damage. This increased buff just keeps it as it was. Increased Incense effectiveness while moving: This is a holdover from last season and, to me, should be a permanent aspect of the game.