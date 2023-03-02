F1 Manager 2022 Is Free On Steam Until March 6th For a limited time, you can go snag F1 Manager 2022 completely free for PC via Steam to celebrate the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments have decided to give out F1 Manager 2022 for free on Steam until March 6th. The move is being made to celebrate the start of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, as they will give the game away from now until March 6th at 10am PT, giving you a chance to claim the racing management sim title. And at a pretty good time too as they will be launching a new season in the game as well, featuring the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 to kick things off. You can read more about the offer for the game below.

"Whether they're new to F1 or a long-time supporter, F1 Manager 2022 brings fans closer to the action as they define the ultimate strategy to take their drivers to the top step of the podium. Players will react to every thrilling overtake and moments of nail-biting tension, experiencing unparalleled immersion in an audio-visual experience which brings the TV broadcast to life. With the action unfolding across the whole breadth of the field, the iconic Sky Sports F1 commentary pairing of David Croft and Karun Chandhok will highlight key events from the session, ensuring fans never miss a moment."

"With vital points at stake, players will have to respond to changing weather conditions, safety cars and even red flag restarts to ensure their drivers stay at the centre of the championship battle. Issuing commands via their race engineers, fans will hear the familiar voices of 2022's entire F1 roster responding to their decisions as the drama unfolds, lap by lap. Prospective Team Principals can scout future stars from across the F1, F2, and F3 paddocks, building a dream team of drivers and key staff, and developing new components for their cars as they seek those champagne moments on the podium."