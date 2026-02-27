Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Camp, Innerfire Studios, Soedesco

Farming Camp Reveals Gameplay in Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the casial farm simulator Farming Camp as the devs show off more of the gameplay to come

Article Summary Farming Camp unveils fresh gameplay in a new trailer from Innerfire Studios and SOEDESCO.

Play as Alessandra, a young camper learning the ropes of farming at Evertree Farming Camp.

Manage your farm, tackle minigames, and bond with fellow campers in a cozy sim adventure.

Grow crops, care for animals, and compete to become the camp's top team in this charming 2D farm sim.

Indie game developer Innerfire Studios and publisher SOEDESCO released a new trailer this week for Farming Camp, offering a closer look at the gameplay. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a casual sim title in which you are a kid named Alessandra going to a camp that teaches you how to become a proper farmer, as the Evertree Farming Camp is looking for people who can raise the bar in agriculture. The trailer, which you can see here, shows off many of the mechanics and more of how the game will operate while also telling her story. Enjoy the trailer as the game might be coming out for PC and all three major consoles this year.

Farming Camp

Farming Camp is a cozy, single-player farm management game that follows the journey of an ambitious teenager competing to become the best farmer in the camp. Manage your farm alongside your companions, complete chores for points, and deal with the dynamics of a colorful cast in their teenage years. Step into the boots of young Alessandra, before she became the renowned Evertree Farmer. Experience her life at the Evertree Farming Camp where it all began. Learn the ropes and face the fun and chaos of camp life. You're not alone on the farm. You'll have the company of two budding young farmers, each with their own vibe. Assign chores, solve problems, and build friendships as you figure out how to run the farm together.

Farming's only half the fun at Evertree Farming Camp. From delightful dramas to silly surprises, and even a few messy moments, there's never a dull day at the camp! Use the tools at your disposal and climb your way to the top as the camp's best farming team. Coordinate with your companions and earn points by completing chores, maintaining the camp, attending classes, and tackling missions. Jump into quick and fun minigames that keep things exciting—whether it's racing against the clock to eliminate pests, chopping wood, cooking delicious meals, and more!

Embark on a cozy single-player farming adventure and follow a unique, captivating story.

Explore a beautifully hand-drawn 2D top-down world full of charming details.

Meet a diverse and lovable cast of characters, each with their own quirks, stories, and farming talents.

Grow a variety of crops, care for animals, fish, and make your team win the competition.

Keep your farm thriving with fun and engaging mini-games.

