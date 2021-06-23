Farming Simulator 22 Receives A November Release Date

GIANTS Software revealed today that Farming Simulator 22 will be coming out for PC and consoles this November. The game officially went up for pre-order this week as the team will be releasing the game on PC, Mac, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia on November 22nd. Along with the news, they released a brand new trailer for the game for people to enjoy. You can check it out along with some new images of the Collector's Edition and the upcoming bonus content below.

Virtual farmers can now plant and harvest grapes to produce delicious juice and olives to produce high-quality olive oil – thanks to the new production chains feature. Sorghum, a new type of grain, has been added to the range of arable crops. With the new crops, comes the need for new types of machines. The New Holland Braud 9070L grape harvester is one of the new additions to the fleet of new machines in Farming Simulator 22.

As new generations of farmers follow in the footsteps of previous generations in real-life or through playing Farming Simulator, the cinematic trailer shows a father and daughter working the field together, battling the snow, and enjoying the rewarding victory of harvested grapes. The emotional story also reveals Mack Trucks as a new in-game brand, and shows the iconic Super-Liner in action. Self-published Farming Simulator 22 will be more widely available in more regions and to more players than ever before, inviting new generations to learn about agriculture, letting crops and the good times grow together in multiplayer.

"Here we go, starting the pre-order on our very first self-published title", comments GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann proudly. "We hope fans are as excited about this milestone in the series' history as we are and enjoy our trailer as we get ready to welcome old and new farmers to our fields."