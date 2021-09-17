Farming Simulator 22 Will Have Cross-Platform Multiplayer

GIANTS Software announced this week that they will be including cross-platform multiplayer into Farming Simulator 22 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The news comes as a big relief to a lot of players as it was becoming a challenge in some ways getting everyone together in the previous game to farm together. Now that there are options across three different platforms, working as a group should be easier. This way someone can start up a farm on whatever platform they would like and bring over their friends, and then switch over to someone else's whenever they wish. You can find out more details below along with a few quotes from some of the devs about the addition.

With even more farmers sharing virtual land to cooperate in their agricultural undertakings, players can also enjoy new options to customize their character: New player models, hairstyles, clothing items, and accessories. Clothing options include authentic branded outfits from Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, and many other major brands in the agricultural industry. German outfitters ELTEN and Engelbert Strauss are also represented with a variety of safety clothing.

"The successful implementation of crossplay marks a major advancement for the multiplayer experience in the now self-published Farming Simulator series", comments Boris Stefan, Head of Publishing at GIANTS Software. "With the series becoming more and more popular around the world, and the fan base growing on PC and consoles alike, we can now connect virtual farmers without restrictions. Cooperative farming evolves!"

"Since Farming Simulator is enjoyed by an innumerable amount of fans in multiplayer mode, whether among friends in relaxing sessions after work, or even our passionate content creators playing together in role-play scenarios, we're excited to provide them with many new possibilities for their characters", adds Senior Character Artist Roman Pelypenko.