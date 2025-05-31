Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator: Signature Edition, Nintendo Switch 2

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition Announced For Nintendo Switch 2

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition has been announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, giving the console its own special version

Article Summary Farming Simulator: Signature Edition announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 by GIANTS Software

Features tailored content and DLC matching Farming Simulator 25 for the new Switch 2 hardware

Offers farming, forestry, livestock care, and production chains in three global environments

Includes over 400 authentic machines from 150 top brands, with a major new brand teased soon

GIANTS Software confirmed a special edition of Farming Simulator is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 with the reveal of Farming Simulator: Signature Edition. The most basic explanation for this game is that its Farming Simulator 25, custom-made for the Switch 2 since Nintendo's consoles are on a different cycle compared to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. It'll basically be the same game, but with a different array of DLC released and content that will kinda match up with FS25. No release date has been given for the game yet, but we're guessing it will be out before the year's end. We have more details, along with a quote from the team and some screenshots below.

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition

Whether players tackle agriculture on fields, dive into the woods for professional forestry or tend to an adorable ensemble of livestock animals as a basis for their farming operation, there's plenty to do. In addition, production chains, construction projects, and other activities allow players to cultivate, shape, and grow an agricultural empire. With three environments in North America, Europe, and East Asia, each farmer can choose their starting point and learn to grow with challenges and opportunities. 25 field crops from wheat and sunflowers to rice and spinach, plus many greenhouse crops and trees, and a variety of animals like sheep, goats, water buffalo, and many more make the farm life even more enjoyable. Machine enthusiasts and experienced farmers will enjoy over 400 authentic machines from over 150 international top brands like Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, and Valtra – with one major brand to be unveiled soon.

"Farming Simulator: Signature Edition is full of variety and the most comprehensive way to experience a relaxing, family-friendly simulation of farming in the Nintendo universe to date," says Boris Stefan, CSO of GIANTS Software. "We're proud that Farming Simulator can be enjoyed on all popular platforms, including the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2!"

