Farworld Pioneers Won't Release Into Early Access Until 2023

TinyBuild Games and developer Igloosoft revealed this week that they're bringing Farworld Pioneers to Early Access… in 2023. The team debuted the 2D survival platformer where you play a colonist in space setting up a brand new home on a different planet, as you will have to establish it and defend it from anything that may try to take it, destroy it, or kill you. The game has a lot of cool crafting elements to it meshed with survival, as well as exploration, as you'll need to see what this new planet has to offer. To help show it off, a new demo featuring never-before-seen content will be available during the Steam Survival Fest, which is set to kick off on Monday, August 1st, 2022. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

Awaken on a foreign planet after crash landing on a fobidden planet, gather your senses and prepare for the cruel, unforgiving adventure ahead. Scavenge the land for materials and supplies to craft necessary items for survival including fire pits to ward off the cold and cook meals, weapons to combat extraterrestrial foes, first aid kits to mend battle wounds, and structures to protect from the wildlife. Recruit fellow survivors with specialized skills to aid the growing community, as it's impossible to start life in a foreign land solo. Enjoy terraforming a new planet in single player or multiplayer modes. An elaborate yet accessible management system makes for quick inventory checks, while randomly generated terrain and enemies keep players on their toes–from malicious crabs and bloodthirsty bats to hostile survivors, perils await in every corner. Mix and match weapons and tools to face a variety of scenarios, such as revolvers to blast away raiders, knives to cut down game meat to combat hunger, a sickle to cut plants, and more.