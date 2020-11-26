Final 2020 Spotlight Hours & Breakthrough Announced For Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the full slate on Spotlight Hours for December 2020, along with the month's Research Breakthrough. For the first time since 2019, the Breakthrough will offer two possible Pokémon rather than just one. Let's take a look at what we're in for next month, fellow trainers.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following Spotlight Hours, while keeping one surprise hour close to the chest. The Spotlights will be the following very icy bois:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Seel with double evolution XP

Tuesday, December 8, 2020: Swinub with double catch Stardust

Tuesday, December 15, 2020: A "surprise Pokémon" with double catch Candy

Tuesday, December 22, 2020: Snorunt with double transfer Candy

Tuesday, December 29, 2020: Snover with double evolution XP

As a general bonus, double catch XP is active in-game for the entire rest of 2020.

Now, obviously, the major question is… what will be the surprise spotlight on Tuesday, December 15th? Well, personally, I think it's going to be a Costume Pokémon introduced for the holidays. A special Slowpoke was actually just found by dataminers in the Pokémon GO code, so that might be something trainers can look forward to. Another possible option is a Kalos-region Pokémon, considering the upcoming unveiling of the first slate of Generation Six species on December 1st.

Now, the Research Breakthrough. Alas, the once-Legendary, once-spicy Research Breakthrough. The entirety of 2020 has featured non-Legendaries, kicking off with Lapras in January 2020… and now, the year ends the same as it started.

Niantic announced:

From Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, January 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT −8), Trainers will have a chance of encountering either Lapras or Unovan Darumaka in Research Breakthrough encounters, and catching either will reward bonus XP.

Now, many trainers hope that Pokémon GO, with this year of type-themed Research Breakthroughs and tasks ending in December, that January will reintroduce the Legendary boxes. Only time will tell.